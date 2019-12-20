LAHORE: An accountability court in Lahore on Friday extended judicial remand of Yousuf Abbas Sharif, a member of the Sharif family, named in the Chaudhry Sugar Mills case along with his uncle, former premier Nawaz Sharif and cousin Maryam Nawaz.

Jail authorities didn’t brought the accused to the court owing to lawyers’ strike and law and order situation and furnished a report.

Accountability Judge Chaudhry Ameer Muhammad Khan extended the judicial remand of Yousuf Abbas until Jan 3 and directed the jail authorities to produce him before the court on the next hearing.

It is noteworthy that ex-premier Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam Nawaz are out on bail in the case.

They have also been granted exemption from appearing before it for the trial proceedings.

The Sharif family has been accused of using CSM for money-laundering and illegal transfer of its shares.

According to NAB, the family took a $15 million loan on the pretext to set up the mill despite the fact that it had already been established before the loan was acquired.

The NAB maintains that more than Rs7 million worth of shares were transferred to PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz in 2008 through mill’s shares, which were later transferred to her cousin Yousaf Abbas Sharif in 2010.

Comments

comments