Accountability Court hears assets reference against Ishaq Dar

ISLAMABAD: An accountability court on Wednesday recorded statement of the investigation officer in assets reference against former finance minister Ishaq Dar, ARY News reported.

Investigation officer of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), Nadir Abbas, recorded his statement in the court.

Co-accused Saeed Ahmed, Naeem Mehmood and Mansoor Rizvi were also present during the case hearing.

The statement of NAB investigation officer could not be completed in the hearing today. The court summoned Nadir Abbas in the next hearing to complete his witness account.

The court adjourned the hearing until July 10.

Accountability Judge Muhammad Bashir had adjourned the previous hearing of the case due to request of the counsel of an accused Saeed Ahmed for one-day exemption from the case hearing.

Earlier in the case hearing head of joint investigation team (JIT) in Panama Leaks probe Wajid Zia had recorded his statement as the prosecution witness. He was later cross-examined by the defence counsels.

A reference was filed by National Accountability Bureau (NAB) against Ishaq Dar following the Supreme Court’s July 28 verdict in the Panama Papers case.

It may be mentioned here that the court has declared Ishaq Dar as a proclaimed offender due to his continuous absence from hearing of the case.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed between British and Pakistan authorities over Ishaq Dar’s extradition to Pakistan. He is facing charges of accumulating assets beyond known sources of income.

The document was signed after Adviser to Prime Minister on Accountability Shahzad Akbar held talks with British Home Secretary Sajid Javid.

