Accountability Court hears assets reference against Agha Siraj Durrani

KARACHI: Counsel of Agha Siraj Durrani argued in Accountability Court here that reference against his client is non-maintainable, ARY News reported on Monday.

The court was hearing a reference filed by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) against Sindh Assembly Speaker Agha Siraj Durrani on assets beyond known sources of income.

Durrani was produced in the court today.

Defence counsel in his arguments said that Durrani’s assets were not illegal his client’s family owns properties from several generations. Agha Siraj also owns rice and sugar mills, counsel said.

The counsel further argued that the NAB hadn’t sent call-up notice to Agha Siraj. He was sent a questionnaire when inquiries initiated against Nawaz Sharif and Asif Ali Zardari, the counsel said.

The counsel argued that the reference filed by NAB against his client is non-maintainable.

The NAB had recently filed reference pertaining to assets beyond means of income against Agha Siraj Durrani and other.

The NAB named 20 persons including Agha Siraj as accused in the reference filed in an accountability court in Karachi after an inquiry, which continued for three months and 10 days.

It is pertinent to mention here that Agha Siraj Durrani has been in jail on judicial remand.

According to the NAB charge-sheet the accused were involved in corruption of upto 1.6 billion rupees.

The NAB executive board had approved filing of a reference against Agha Siraj Durrani in an assets beyond means case.

The NAB Karachi had arrested Speaker Sindh Assembly Agha Siraj Durrani from a hotel in Islamabad in February this year.

