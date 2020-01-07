Accountability Court hears assets reference against Khursheed Shah

SUKKUR: Senior People’s Party leader Syed Khursheed Shah on Tuesday produced in accountability court in assets beyond means case hearing, ARY News reported.

The 18 co-accused in the reference, were also appear before the court in the case hearing, including provincial minister Awais Qadir Shah and Farrukh Shah MPA.

Syed Khursheed was brought to the accountability court in an ambulance from the NICVD Sukkur where he has been admitted due to his heart ailment.

The court in a previous hearing had directed the National Accountability Bureau to produce evidence against Khursheed Shah in the next hearing of the assets case on January 07 (today).

The NAB has filed an assets beyond means reference against Shah alleging Rs 1.23 billion financial irregularities against the former opposition leader in National Assembly.

The Sindh High Court (SHC) Circuit Bench Sukkur had suspended accountability court’s orders dated Dec 17 to grant bail to veteran leader of Pakistan Peoples Party in assets beyond means reference.

A bench comprising Justices Naimatullah Phulpoto and Khadim Hussain Tunio passed the order while hearing an application filed by the National Accountability Bureau against the bail granted to Shah.

Comments

comments