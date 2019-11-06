Accountability Court issues release order of Maryam Nawaz

LAHORE: An accountability here on Wednesday issued orders for release of Maryam Nawaz from jail after surety bonds of her bail amount deposited at court, ARY News reported.

The release orders of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader have been sent to Kot Lakhpat Jail and she will be released after the jail administration will receive the orders.

Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday granted bail to Maryam Nawaz Sharif in Chaudhry Sugar Mills case.

The bail amount could not be deposited on Tuesday during the court time.

PML-N MPA Saif-ul-Malook Khokhar this morning reached the accountability court Lahore and submitted surety bonds required for bail.

The court issued release order of Maryam Nawaz after the receipt of the 70 million rupees bail amount which was deposited at Lahore High Court, was received and verified.

Her passport was also surrendered to the court.

Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif who was yesterday to be shifted to Sharif Medical City hospital from Services Hospital Lahore had refused to get discharged from the hospital till release of his daughter Maryam Nawaz from jail.

A two-member bench headed by Justice Baqir Ali Najfi granted bail to Maryam so that she can look after her ailing father, PML-N supreme leader Mian Nawaz Sharif.

She was also ordered to submit surety bonds worth Rs70 million to secure her release and surrender her passport.

