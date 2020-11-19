Accountability court to hear important cases today

ISLAMABAD: The accountability court in Islamabad will conduct the hearing of important cases today including the fake bank accounts case against former president Asif Ali Zardari and others, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The court summoned all accused in the hearing and testimonies of witnesses of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) will be recorded today.

Moreover, the hearing of Park Lane reference against Zardari and others will also be heard. The previous hearing was adjourned due to the absence of lawyers and accused persons.

The NAB court will resume the hearing of Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) reference against former premier Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and others where testimonies of witnesses will be recorded.

The accountability court’s judge Muhammad Bashir will conduct the hearing of Narowal Sports Complex case against Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leader Ahsan Iqbal. The accused persons will be handed over copies of the reference.

Comments

comments