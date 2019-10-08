Accused arrested over running fake housing scheme under Bilawal’s name in Karachi

Web Analytics
KARACHI: A team of Anti-Corruption on Tuesday arrested one accused over running a fake housing scheme in the name of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari in Karachi, reported ARY News.

As per details, Anti-Corruption East conducted a raid at Bilawal Bhutto Welfare Housing Society’s office, situated at University Road and arrested the CEO of the company named Zafar Jhandir.

According to the officials, they had conducted a raid after receiving several complaints regarding the fake housing scheme.

The group sold sixty-four files of the housing scheme, which was being displayed in Nooriabad. According to Anti-Corruption East, the group is running more schemes that are being investigated.

Earlier, the Sindh government had launched a low-cost housing scheme for residents of Karachi. The housing project was launched in Taiser Town Scheme-45 of Malir Development Authority.

The government had set the price for 80 square-yard plots at Rs80,000; for 120 square-yard plots at 120,000; for 240 square-yard plots at 528,000; and, for 400 square-yard plots at Rs1,200,000.

