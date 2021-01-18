Accused remanded into police custody in Osama Satti murder case

ISLAMABAD: An anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Islamabad on Monday handed over policemen on five-day physical remand, who were involved in the murder of Osama Satti, ARY News reported.

Osama Satti was killed by Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) personnel after they claimed that the boy refused to stop his vehicle at a check-point following a robbery report on the wireless in Islamabad. The post mortem report later found that the boy was shot multiple times from the front.

The five police of the ATS named in the murder case were produced before the court of Judge Raja Jawad Abbas. The court after granting five days physical summoned the investigation officer (IO) of the case.

Read more: Osama Satti was not involved in any criminal activity, reveals inquiry report

Earlier this month, Prime Minister Imran Khan met with Nadeem Younis Satti, the father of Osama Satti who was shot dead by policemen in the federal capital.

Commiserating with the bereaved family, the premier prayed for the departed soul. He regretted the despicable incident and assured the father of Osama of complete justice

