100 accused seek relief under the amended NAB ordinance

ISLAMABAD: Around 100 graft suspects have sought relief under the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Amendment Ordinance 2019, ARY News reported on Thursday.

A number key politicians and former bureaucrats have sought disposal of corruption cases against them in petitions filed in courts, according to a list, a copy of which is available with ARY News.

President Arif Alvi on Dec 27 last year, promulgated the NAB (amendment) Ordinance 2019.

According to the official document, so far only three people have become successful in getting relief from courts under the new NAB law, including former president of Sindh Bank Bilal Sheikh.

Several prominent political figurres including former prime minister Pervaiz Ashraf who has filed petitions for acquittal in six accountability references.

Moreover, 15 co-accused in Rental Power case, have filed petitions for acquittal.

Moreover, former federal minister Akram Khan Durrani, former provincial minister Sharjeel Inam Memon, former chief minister of Sindh Liaquat Ali Jatoi have filed petitions for acquittal in courts.

Key accused in fake bank accounts case and money laundering case, Abdul Ghani Majeed, Minahil Majeed and Matanat Ali have also filed petitions for their acquittal in the case.

According to sources, the NAB legal team was engaged in preparation of the bureau’s reply to the acquittal petitions and their future line of action to counter their move.

