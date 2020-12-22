ACE calls up PML-N lawmaker to probe into corruption charges

ABBOTTABAD: The Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) has sent a call-up notice to a provincial lawmaker of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Aurangzeb Nalota over alleged corruption into development schemes, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

Sardar Aurangzeb Nalota, a PML-N’s Member of Provincial Assembly (MPA) in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), has been summoned for investigation by the Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Abbottabad on December 23 (tomorrow).

The ACE said in a statement that MPA Nalota had been issued call-up notice earlier for his appearance before an inquiry committee constituted to probe into corruption allegations against him.

The statement added that legal action will be taken against the provincial lawmaker if he fails to appear before the investigators following the issuance of call-up notice.

PML-N lawmaker Sardar Aurangzeb Nalota from Abbottabad is facing charges of his alleged involvement in corruption into development schemes.

In another development, a team of Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) personnel raided the residence of a PML-N leader Salman Khalid alias Pomi Butt, who is a younger brother of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz MPA from Gujranwala Imran Khalid Butt.

Pomi Butt has not been arrested during the raid conducted by FIA officials at his residence in Gujranwala. Pomi Butt was accused of alleged tax theft and possessing assets beyond known sources of income.

