ACE Punjab summons PML-N ex-MPA Malik Nadeem Kamran

LAHORE: The Punjab Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) has summoned a former provincial lawmaker of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N), Malik Nadeem Kamran, to probe into graft charges of illegal plot allotment and occupying government land, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The ACE officials also summoned in charge katchi abadis of Sahiwal’s municipal corporation besides seeking relevant records from the revenue department.

According to the ACE, Malik Nadeem Kamran had allegedly allotted a plot for himself in katchi abadi from the quota of poor people. An inquiry has been commenced against the accused and beneficiaries by the anti-corruption establishment (ACE).

Moreover, the beneficiaries had grabbed two-kanal and four-marla government land, whereas, the former member of provincial assembly (MPA) Malik Nadeem Kamran had illegally transferred ownership of an eight-marla commercial property to his name.

The minister was accused of causing a financial loss worth millions to the national exchequer, added the ACE officials.

