ACE team reaches Kot Lakhpat jail to quiz Nawaz in Pakpattan shrine land case

LAHORE: A team of the Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) on Tuesday reached Kot Lakhpat Jail to grill former prime minister Nawaz Sharif in the Pakpattan shrine land transfer case.

The ACE was granted permission to interrogate the former prime minister in Kot Lakhpat Jail where he is serving seven-year prison term handed to him by an accountability court in the Al-Azizia case.

A three-member team of the ACE is being led by Director Anti-Currption Sahiwal Shafqatullah, comprising of Assistant Director Ghanzffar Tufail and Rashid Maqbool.

On January 15, the JIT told the Supreme Court through its report that Sharif had illegally allotted 14,398 acres of Waqf property, which is attached to the shrine of Baba Farid-ud-Din Ganj Shakar in Pakpattan to one named Dewan Ghulam Qutab when he was the provincial chief executive.

Read more: Nawaz terms JIT report in Pakpattan land allotment case ‘one-sided’

Last year in December, the Supreme Court constituted the JIT to probe the illegal transfer of 14,394 kanals of land belonging to the Auqaf department in Pakpattan district.

The PML-N supremo had earlier appeared before an apex court bench headed by then chief justice Mian Saqib Nisar in the case.

