ACE unearths 495 illegal petrol pumps across Punjab

LAHORE: The Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Punjab has launched a crackdown against ‘illegal petrol pumps’ across the province that are responsible for losses worth billions of rupees to the exchequer, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

According to the DG ACE Punjab, 495 illegal petrol pumps have been unearthed, out of which checking of 202 has already been completed and 154 have been sealed.

He said various violations of rules including lack of safety equipment and location of pumps near schools and hospitals were unearthed. These pumps have neither any agreement with Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) and were selling diesel after mixing kerosene oil.

In addition to the above violations, these pumps were also found selling smuggled oil, which remains outside the sales tax net and results in vast losses for the government.

Earlier, Prime Minister Imran Khan had directed to expedite the process of reforms in the petroleum sector.

He had issued directives to Special Assistant on Petroleum Nadeem Babar, who called on him in Islamabad.

The prime minister Imran Khan had directed the minister to take every necessary step for bringing improvement in the petroleum sector and providing relief to the masses.

