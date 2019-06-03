PMDC to take action against medical colleges for charging exorbitant fee

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC) decided to take action against the medical and dental colleges that charging excessive fees from students in violation of the law.

The council warned the medical and dental colleges of strict action over charging excessive fee and directed them to immediately refund the extra amount to the students, said a PMDC official.

PMDC took the decision after receiving over 50 complaints of charging excessive fee, the official said and added that the colleges were directed to charge only prescribed fee which was Rs. 950,000 for local students and $18,000 for foreign students.

He asked the medical students to report any such complaint of excessive fee on PMDC’s email address.

The official further said that in order to make inspection criteria of medical and dental colleges in line with the international practices, the council prepared two separate inspection and evaluation pro forma.

Earlier on March 27, the court had wrapped up the exorbitant fees’ case as Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC) director had ensured to adjust additionally charge amount received by students in different medical colleges.

A two-member bench comprising Justice Mr Ikramullah Khan and Justice Ms Mussarat Hilali had heard the case relating to extra fees charged by the medical colleges.

