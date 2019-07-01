‘Action to be taken against motorcyclists riding without helmets at Shahra-e-Faisal’

KARACHI: Keeping the security and safety of the riders in view, Deputy Inspector General Police Traffic Javed Mahar on Monday warned motorbike riders to wear helmets while travelling at the city’s main road artillery Shahra-e-Faisal.

“No biker would be allowed to use Shahra-e-Faisal without a helmet”, said DIG Traffic in his statement issued here from Karachi, today.

Mahar said those found violating the rules will not only be challaned but their motorbike will also be seized and the will only be returned back to the owner after showing helmet.

He said helmet sale stalls at the discounted prices have been set up at the 13 spots of Shahra-e-Faisal with the cooperation of traders. More than 400 helmets have been distributed so far, he continued.

On January 7, DIG Traffic Police, Javed Mehar had said no motorcyclist without a helmet would be able to get petrol in the city.

Read more: No petrol for motorcyclists without helmets in Karachi

A letter to commissioner Karachi was written by the senior traffic cop in this regard. He said all petrol stations would be required to display the notification.

He had said the rule would be implemented in letter and spirit. The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra) has also issued a notification in this connection.

According to traffic police, action would be taken against owners of petrol stations who were found violating the rule.

