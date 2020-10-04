Active COVID-19 cases in Balochistan drop to five percent

QUETTA: The ratio of active COVID-19 cases in Balochistan has dropped to five percent of total cases, provincial health department said in a statement on Sunday.

The province have overall 15,371 confirmed novel coronavirus infections, while 14,402 patients have recovered to health.

In last 24 hours, 169 more patients of novel coronavirus recuperated to health in Balochistan, the health department said.

Overall 146 patients have died of COVID-19 in the province till now, according to the health department.

Pakistan reported six more coronavirus-related deaths during the past 24 hours, pushing the death toll from the deadly disease to 6,513 across the country.

As many as 33,725 samples were tested during this period, out of which 632 turned out to be positive, according to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

The number of Covid-19 cases across the country has reached 314,616 with the addition of the new cases. There are 9,135 active Covid-19 cases as 298,968 patients have recuperated from the infection.

More than 3.6 million tests have been conducted in the country and 513 of the patients under treatment at various hospitals across the country are said to be in critical condition.

So far, Sindh has reported 138,050 cases of the coronavirus, Punjab 99,812, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 37,973, Balochistan 15,371, Islamabad 16,766, Gilgit Baltistan 3,828, and Azad Jammu and Kahsmir 2,816 infections.

Comments

comments