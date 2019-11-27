Web Analytics
Sanam Chaudhry ties the knot, shares nikkah pictures

Actress Sanam Chaudhry has tied the knot with singer Somee Chohan. 

Taking to Instagram, the actress shared pictures from her nikkah ceremony. She made a simple yet stunning bride on the occasion, dressed in a maroon lehenga with a net dupatta.

🙈❤️

Sanam also shared a picture of her signing the Nikkah papers.

Alhamdulillah♥️

The couple looks beautiful together, and have been sharing pictures on their social media platforms regularly.

Her husband hails from a village in Gujrat and was raised in Islamabad.

Earlier, there were rumours that the actress has quit showbiz and moved abroad. However, she refuted it.

The Haiwaan actor has not been seen TV lately, after her last appearance in a drama in August.

