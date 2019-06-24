Veteran actress Zaheen Tahira on ventilator

Veteran actress Zaheen Tahira has been taken to the hospital in a critical condition after suffering a severe cardiac arrest in Karachi.

Due to her deteriorating health, the actress has been put on the ventilator on Sunday.

Celebrities have taken to social media to speak about her personality asking fans to pray for her speedy recovery.

Prayers are needed for senior Actress Zaheen Tahira Sahiba…she is in Agha Khan..CCU .. Posted by Kaiser Khan Nizamani on Sunday, June 23, 2019

Actor Imran Ashraf takes to Instagram to reminisce about the time he had spent with her on sets and how she used to come crying about her bedridden daughter to the shoot. He goes on to say, “She used to laugh whenever I tried making her laugh, but to only cry later.” He then asks his fans to pray for her speedy recovery.

Legendary actress Zaheen Tahira had started her career in the mid-60s. She has been a part of more than 700 dramas in both lead and supporting roles. She has also directed and produced a few drama serials. She is currently a part of ARY Digital’s Barfi Laddu.

The veteran actress was honored with Tamgha e Imtiaz in 2013 by the then President of Pakistan for her exceptional work for the entertainment industry of Pakistan.

