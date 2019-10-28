Asian Development Bank (ADB) has approved a $75 million loan for a project that will help improve the quality, accessibility, and gender responsiveness of the secondary education system and infrastructure in the Sindh province.

According to the bank’s statement released on Monday, Pakistan has 22.8 million out-of-school children, 28 percent of whom are in Sindh.

The province has also second-lowest gross enrollment ratios and net enrollment rates at all education levels in the country.

The statement said the Sindh Secondary Education Improvement Project will finance the construction of about 160 new secondary school blocks within existing government school compounds, largely in 10 districts in southern Sindh.

The project, costing 82.5 million dollars with the government of Pakistan contributing 7.5 million dollars, is expected to be completed by the end of 2025.

