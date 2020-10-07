Admiral Amjad Khan Niazi takes charge of Pakistan Navy

ISLAMABAD: Admiral Amjad Khan Niazi on Wednesday assumed command as Chief of the Naval Staff.

Outgoing naval chief Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi formally handed over the command by presenting the traditional scroll to Admiral Amjad Khan Niazi at an elaborate ceremony held in Islamabad.

A guard of honour was presented to the outgoing and incoming naval chiefs at the ceremony.

In his farewell address, Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi said he was proud that he was given the honour of defending Pakistan and leading charge of the navy.

He said the naval force of today is fully capable to defend the motherland and thwart nefarious designs against the country.

Admiral Zafar Mahmood congratulated Admiral Amjad Khan Niazi over assuming charge of the PN.

Who is Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi?

Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi joined Pakistan Navy in 1983. Also a recipient of Sword of Honour, the Admiral has an illustrious career with wide-ranging experience of various Command and Staff appointments.

His major Command appointments include Commanding Officer PNS BADR, Commanding Officer PNS TARIQ, Commander18th Destroyer squadron, Commandant PNS BAHADUR and Commandant Pakistan Navy War College, Lahore.

He is a graduate of Army Command & Staff College, Quetta and National Defence University, Islamabad. The Admiral has been awarded Hilal-i-Imtiaz (Military) and Sitara-e-Basalat by the Government of Pakistan and French Medal Chevalier (Knight) by the Government of France.

Comments

comments