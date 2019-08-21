Web Analytics
Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi visits Pakistan Navy’s installations

Admiral Zafar Mahmood, Pak Navy

KARACHI: Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi visited Pakistan Navy’s installations in creeks and the coastal area, a spokesperson said.

The Naval Chief inaugurated Pakistan Navy’s special services operational training centre, a spokesperson of the navy said.

The centre will impart training to the officers and staff of the naval force along with modern anti-terrorism skills.

The training centre will teach the officials of the law enforcement agencies apart of the officers and personnel from the friendly countries, Pakistan Navy’s spokesperson said.

The Naval Chief also visited the UAV launching site of Pakistan Navy. He was briefed over the UAV system of the force.

Admiral Zafar Mahmood expressed satisfaction over the operational preparedness of Pakistan Navy.

The Navy chief on the occasion also planted a tree under the Clean and Green Pakistan tree plantation campaign.

