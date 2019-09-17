Adnan Sami slapped with heavy fine by Indian government

Singer Adnan Sami has been heavily fined by India for buying properties in Mumbai when he was a Pakistani national.

Sami acquired Indian citizenship in January 2016 and has been living there since then.

On Tuesday, Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) appellate tribunal fined him for INR50 lakhs, reports The Hindu.

In 2003, the singer had bought eight flats in Mumbai without prior permission from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), when he was a Pakistani national. Foreign nationals are required to seek RBI’s permission to buy property in India.

In its order on September 12, the tribunal noted that the entire sale of flats has been paid by way a loan and income which was generated in India. The tax on the income has also been paid by Sami.

The 46-year-old musician claimed he didn’t know Pakistani nationals cannot buy property in India.

Earlier, his properties were seized by The Enforcement Directorate (ED) and a penalty of INR20 lakh was imposed.

Now, the penalty has been increased to INR50 lakhs which has to be paid within three months. The singer has already paid a fine of INR10 lakh.

