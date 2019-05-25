Adnan Sami gets trolled for congratulating Modi

As a number of Indian celebrities congratulated Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi who comprehensively won the recently concluded general elections in the country, former Pakistani singer Adnan Sami too tweeted in support of the politician rights activists see as a hardliner.

Sami, however, was trolled badly Pakistani Twitterati, who already call him a Pakistani agent in India.

Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), won a total of 303 seats in the world’s largest democratic exercise, out of 545, recording a clear majority.

The singer too congratulated Modi and another senior BJP leader Amit Shah through Twitter.

Heartiest Congratulations to @narendramodi ji on a smashing win!!! I’m on a holiday in Germany but have been glued to the TV & internet since early morning with a huge smile on my face!!😃😄

🙌 Jai Hind!🇮🇳 — Adnan Sami (@AdnanSamiLive) May 23, 2019

Huge Congratulations to @AmitShah ji on a fantastic win!! I’m currently holidaying in Germany but have been eagerly watching the results from early morning! I’m extremely elated by this incredible sweep!😃

Jai Hind!🇮🇳 — Adnan Sami (@AdnanSamiLive) May 23, 2019

Pakistani Twitter users were quick to remind him that he is “a Pakistani agent in India” and must “please Indians so they don’t doubt his intentions”, the joke that is ruling Twitter since India falsely claimed of conducting an air strike in Pakistani territory back in February.

Good major target ka bharosa qaim rakhna 🙂 — Mubeen Rafiq (@rafiq_mubeen) May 23, 2019

Well done agent aagy pta hy na Kiya krna hy best of luck — H A R I S 🇵🇰 (@HarisAn62703668) May 24, 2019

now you know the next step well done #major. We are proud of you. — Bilal Bugti (@BilalBu04922590) May 23, 2019

Huge congratulations to u major adnan Sami as well ur code n that secret clue was true it really works … b12 remember this code n let us know in b13 code be a patriot spy as usual — [email protected] (@captaingmailco2) May 23, 2019

Well done major bas kisi ko shak mat hone Dena and great job we proud of you 👍 — Ashar_Rasheed (@AsharRasheed6) May 23, 2019

Well done Major ! Ab next strategy ke tehet aap ne Modi se milna hai aur phir aap jantay hain kya karna hai. Good luck! — HAMAS 🇵🇰 (@HamasulGhani) May 24, 2019

Now an Indian, Adnan Sami, whose father was a decorated Pakistan Air Force (PAF) soldier, is being endlessly trolled for six month now.

It is pertinent to note here that in March, one group of youngsters from Karachi took it to next level and arranged a protest for his “safe return” from India.

