I feel perfectly fine: Adnan Siddiqui gets the COVID vaccine

Adnan Siddiqui is the latest to step forward and get vaccinated as the country struggles with the third wave of coronavirus.

The actor shared that he had received the COVID-19 vaccine in a lengthy post on Instagram on Monday, saying that while he was hesitant to get the jab earlier, he was encouraged to do so by a doctor.

“Finally got the jab yesterday. It’s a huge relief,” announced the Meray Paas Tum Ho star, uploading a video of himself getting the shot.

Adnan Siddiqui said that friends and family have inquired about the efficacy and safety of the vaccine and that he himself was wary of it following reports of unpleasant effects. However, his worries were set aside by a friend.

“I had my share of doubts too. Then I consulted my friend, Dr. Junaid Ali Shah, who assured me that my fears were unfounded and gave a go-ahead. And by Allah’s grace, I am feeling perfectly fine,” he shared.

The 51-year-old added, “The onus to combat the pandemic is on us,” adding that as someone who has been inoculated recently, he would advise others to go ahead with the vaccine.

Adnan Siddiqui, however, warned that it’s important to consult a doctor before making any decision. “Please consult your personal doctor, especially those who are on medication or are immunocompromised,” he said.

