Watch: Adnan Siddiqui and Hira Mani’s banter over hand sanitizer

Adnan Siddiqui

Blockbuster drama Meray Paas Tum Ho stars are currently in the United States for an event. The trio of Adnan Siddiqui, Humayun Saeed and Hira Mani is keeping fans entertained with their fun videos.

In a recent video shared on Instagram, Adnan and Hira engage in a sweet banter. The Mom actor can be seen stealing her hand sanitizer.

He filled his small bottle with the hand sanitizer bought by the actress meanwhile she can be heard saying in the background “Sharing is caring.”

The lead actors of ARY Digital’s hit drama reunited and their latest photo doing rounds on social media has left fans in awe.

meray paas tum ho lead cast

Earlier, Adnan shared videos of his fellow actor Humayun Saeed and said it’s a ritual for the Jawani Phir Nahi Ani star to call his wife from the airport.

Humayun and Hira

Amid coronavirus outbreak, the stars are taking necessary safety precautions as they were spotted wearing masks while travelling.

Covid-19

