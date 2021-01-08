Adnan Siddiqui, Humayun Saeed meet ‘Ertugrul’ star Celal Al

Turkish actor Celal Al, who played the role of Abdul Rehman Alp in the hit series Diriliş: Ertuğrul, seems to have found fans in superstars in Pakistan.

Celal, who is a part of a special delegation visiting Pakistan that also includes Kamal Tekdin the producer of the smash-hit series, met with Pakistani actors Humayun Saeed and Adnan Siddiqui on his visit. Subsequently, Adnan Siddiqui then took to Instagram to share pictures with the actor, calling their meeting a ‘Liliputian moment’.

“The man in the middle stands tall in physical appearance and commands immense respect as an actor-star too,” he wrote, adding, “Abdur Rehman on-screen and real-life Cel Al has won many hearts in Pakistan with his role of a valorous warrior who is distinct in actions and thoughts. We were no exception!”

He went on to gush about how happy they were to meet Celal, and how his presence lit up the room with an ‘infectious joie de vivre’.

“Though he says he’s fallen in love with Pakistan and our hospitality, I must tell you, my friend, you have got two fans for life in megastar Mr. Humayun Saeed, and a fairly popular actor, yours truly,” wrote Siddiqui, referring to himself in the end.

Also part of the delegation were our own ministers Mr. Shaheryar Afridi and Mr. Shibili Faraz, and Dr. Kashif Ansari of Ansari films.

Celal has expressed great joy at being in Pakistan and has also been catching up with Urdu. Just a couple of days ago, he left a message in Roman Urdu on actor Feroze Khan’s Instagram post, asking him to visit Istanbul.

