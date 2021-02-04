Adnan Siddiqui remembers ‘days of yore’ with Humayun Saeed

Adnan Siddiqui and Humayun Saeed’s friendship is one for the books and a new throwback post, courtesy of Siddiqui, is even more proof.

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, Siddiqui shared a picture of the two from the sets of 2007 drama WilCo in which Siddiqui played an army major and Saeed, an adjutant. Captioning the photo ‘Days of Yore’, Siddiqui then dove into his memories to share a memorable anecdote from the shooting.

He shared that the two were ‘setting out as actors’ when WilCo happened for them. “As the name, which means Will Comply, suggests, the drama revolved around the army with Humayun and I playing young officers,” he went on.

He then opened up about how he envied Saeed’s role of an adjutant even though he was playing an army major himself. “I have wished to dig my teeth into some of Humayun’s characters and WilCo was one of them where he was an adjutant,” he said.

“I was fixated on performing Humayun’s role. And he knew this way too well. So what does one do when friends are involved and the green-eyed devil takes over? You let fate intervene which in this case, did quite smartly,” he went on before sharing the moment that broke his reverie!

Well, as it happens, Saeed fell off a horse while shooting a scene and that’s when Siddiqui decided to “let go of the adjutant and stick to the Major.”

At the end of his short trip down memory lane, Siddiqui had some words of wisdom for his peers: “A good role is good enough only till it doesn’t break your bones.”

Last seen together in the mega-hit serial Meray Paas Tum Ho, Siddiqui and Saeed are now gearing up for another Six Sigma Plus production titled Law and Love. While not much is known about the project yet, Siddiqui has hinted that it might be a spin-off of MPTH.

