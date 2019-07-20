Adnan Siddiqui pays tribute to his father on his daughter’s wish

Apart from being a great actor, the uber classy Adnan Siddiqui has proved to be an unarguable gentleman time and again. Recently, the ‘Mom’ actor has taken to Instagram to pay homage to his father.

He plays the flute on one of the evergreen songs, ‘Aaj Jaaney Ki Zidd Na Karo’ along with his daughter Maryam sitting near him. Talking about the song and the idea of this tribute, he writes, “Was unwinding with my daughter Maryam Jan, in my father’s room…talking about him…listening to music and this song came on the playlist. She suggested that I should pay a tribute to him, as this used to be one of his favourite songs. ‘Aaj Jaaney Ki Zidd Na Karo’.”

He shares a few intricate details about the song, “What a beautiful song originally sung by the ghazal queen Farida Khanum Sahiba and composed by Sohail Rana Sahib. In the film, it was sung by Habib Wali Mohammad Sahib.”

Related:Sridevi’s death leaves Adnan Siddiqui with a heavy heart

The actor explains, “Here’s a small trivia about the song- as everyone knows Farida Khanum Sahiba was a ghazal singer, but Sohail Rana Sahab requested her to sing the song in her own style. It turned out to be one of the most famous songs till date. According to me, it’s one of the most romantic songs ever.”

“A lot of singers have sung this song, but I love the cover of this song, done by the maestro Arijit Singh. He’s done a marvellous job,” he confesses.

Adnan Siddiqui’s father was a banker by profession but had a profound passion for music, so much so that he used to perform on various songs on stage, getting people spellbound by the magic he oozed. Months back, he had shared a video of his father’s performance on “Abhi Toh Main Jawaan Hoon.”

More power to you Adnan. We wish you a beautiful life ahead, filled with an abundance of health and happiness galore.

What are your views on the story? Have your say in the comments’ section below.

Comments

comments