Adnan Siddiqui pays tribute to his father on his daughter’s wish
Apart from being a great actor, the uber classy Adnan Siddiqui has proved to be an unarguable gentleman time and again. Recently, the ‘Mom’ actor has taken to Instagram to pay homage to his father.
He plays the flute on one of the evergreen songs, ‘Aaj Jaaney Ki Zidd Na Karo’ along with his daughter Maryam sitting near him. Talking about the song and the idea of this tribute, he writes, “Was unwinding with my daughter Maryam Jan, in my father’s room…talking about him…listening to music and this song came on the playlist. She suggested that I should pay a tribute to him, as this used to be one of his favourite songs. ‘Aaj Jaaney Ki Zidd Na Karo’.”
Was unwinding with my daughter Maryam jan, in my father’s room…talking about him…listening to music and this song came on the playlist. She suggested that I should pay a tribute to him, as this used to be one of his favourite songs. “Aaj Jaaney Ki Zidd Na Karo”. What a beautiful song originally sung by the ghazal queen Farida Khanum Sahiba and composed by Sohail Rana Sahib. In the film, it was sung by Habib Wali Mohammad Sahib. Here’s a small trivia about the song- as everyone knows Farida Khanum Sahiba was a ghazal singer, but Sohail Rana Sahab requested her to sing the song in her own style. It turned out to be one of the most famous songs till date. According to me, it’s one of the most romantic songs ever. A lot of singers have sung this song, but I love the cover of this song, done by the maestro Arijit Singh. He’s done a marvellous job. . . . . . #adnansiddiqui #actor #tribute #father #memories #nostalgia #thursday #night #instagram #instavideo #instamoment #fatherdaughter #conversations #majormissing #abba # faridakhanum #arijitsingh #maestro #goodnight
He shares a few intricate details about the song, “What a beautiful song originally sung by the ghazal queen Farida Khanum Sahiba and composed by Sohail Rana Sahib. In the film, it was sung by Habib Wali Mohammad Sahib.”
The actor explains, “Here’s a small trivia about the song- as everyone knows Farida Khanum Sahiba was a ghazal singer, but Sohail Rana Sahab requested her to sing the song in her own style. It turned out to be one of the most famous songs till date. According to me, it’s one of the most romantic songs ever.”
The year gone by made me experience a lot of good things and some not so pleasant things. But I’m very thankful to each and everyone of you for showering me with abundant love. In the end, what matters is the joy and happiness we spread in each other’s lives. So here’s me ending the year on a musical note with one of my favourite songs, Khamoshiyan. Signing off for 2018. Love, peace, happiness and prosperity to you all! . . . #yearend #2018 #goodvibes #peace #celebrate #dance #enjoy #positivity #adnansiddiqui #actor #flute #loveit #life #instamoment #instadaily #instathought #newyear #2019 #funtimes #lookingforward #music #khamoshiyan #song #favourite #metime #happiness
“A lot of singers have sung this song, but I love the cover of this song, done by the maestro Arijit Singh. He’s done a marvellous job,” he confesses.
Adnan Siddiqui’s father was a banker by profession but had a profound passion for music, so much so that he used to perform on various songs on stage, getting people spellbound by the magic he oozed. Months back, he had shared a video of his father’s performance on “Abhi Toh Main Jawaan Hoon.”
Not a day goes by when I don’t miss you. It has been more than 3 years since I last saw you, spoke to you, touched your hand, hugged you or just sat in you presence. I miss you! I really, really miss you. I wish we could talk right now. I miss …your words of wisdom, I miss your sense of humor, I miss the sound of your laughter. I miss the sound of your voice…..the melodious voice. Not a day goes by when I don’t imagine what life would be like had you not gone. Every gathering that I find myself in (be it a family function or other gatherings) I imagine a scenario where, you’d be playing the room with your presence and sharing in the happy moments. Right now, I’m going through a very emotional phase and to pen down words seems very difficult. I’m struggling to express my emotions after watching this video. Not only did it bring a lot of tears but also many fond memories back. So this video goes many years back, when I was growing up and is one of the fondest memory I have of my dad. He was a banker by profession but was a very passionate singer and used to do stage presence at that time. Of course, I’d not seen him doing a stage show in early 50’s. But I’ve seen pictures and heard from people how he was also known for his signature black sherwani, crisp white kurta-pyjama, ‘salimshahi’ shoes and a mesmerising voice. When I grew up- I used to accompany him to get togethers at his friends place where he would sing and I used to play the harmonium. (The boy playing the harmonium in the video is me.) Who hasn’t heard Hafeez Jalandhari’s, “Abhi toh main jawaan hoon,” and Mallika Pukhraj’s rendition of it. Here’s my father singing the same song in his own composition. In the times of the great Mehdi Hassan, Ahmed Rushdi and SB John- my father was at par with them and left the audience mesmerised. College students used to love listening to his composition of this song. I would say, he was a star of his times. There are times when I sit and recall those times. Sure, there were less luxuries in those times but definitely more love and warmth in the hearts. Now all I can do is, pray for him and cherish the memories. I hope, I can make him proud someday.
More power to you Adnan. We wish you a beautiful life ahead, filled with an abundance of health and happiness galore.
What are your views on the story? Have your say in the comments’ section below.