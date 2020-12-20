Web Analytics
Adorable video: Cat interrupts journalist reporting from Beirut street

An adorable video showing a journalist being interrupted by a cat while she was giving a piece to camera from a Beirut street has gone viral.

Larrisa Aoun, a senior Sky News Arabia reporter, was giving a PTC (Piece to Camera) during her reportage about the Beirut blast investigation when a cat joined her.

She posted the video on her Twitter account with a caption: “My most loyal follow.”

The video shows the feline playing with a long belt of her coat. She kept pulling at it but Aoun was unfazed by it all. She noticed the cat only after the recording had stopped.

This was not the only time the cat was seen beside Aoun and her crew. The feline was back beside her during the afternoon and kept pulling at the belt-like string and playing with it.

