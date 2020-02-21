LAHORE: The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) on Friday continued its action against the adulterated mil suppliers in Lahore, ARY News reported.

As per details, the PFA discarded 4,600 litres of adulterated milk during checking in Lahore during snap checking in the city.

As many as 1,562 vehicles loaded with approximately 17,500 litres of milk were checked during the drive, from which 4,600 litres were found extremely low in LR level and mixed with water.

In a separate action in the month of September, last year, the PFA had recovered more than 5,000 litres adulterated milk and raw material during a raid in Arif Wala.

Read more: PFA thwarts bid to distribute adulterated juice in Ramadan

As per details, the Punjab Food Authority had foiled an attempt to transfer counterfeit milk to Lahore from Arif Wala on a secret tip-off by raiding over a vehicle in the area.

Seeing the team, the owner and driver of the vehicle had managed to flee away from the scene, said Director General Punjab Food Authority.

On April 22, PFA had sealed five eateries and slapped fine over five other restaurants at motorway service checking areas in Lahore.

Comments

comments