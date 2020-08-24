PM Imran Khan takes notice of Advocate Nasreen’s abduction

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has taken notice of the abduction of a female lawyer, Advocate Nasreen, in Okara, who was later released, and directed police and other concerned officials to arrest the perpetrators behind it as soon as possible, ARY NEWS reported on Monday.

The incident was reported by the ARY NEWS yesterday.

Special Assistant to PM on Accountability Shahzad Akbar shared a video of the female lawyer on micro-blogging site, Twitter, after she was found dumped in the city.

Prime Minister @ImranKhanPTI has taken notice of incident in this video below and has instructed police and concerned officials in Punjab to arrest culprits and provide all possible assistance to the victim. @PTIofficial pic.twitter.com/vFzigljMXp — Mirza Shahzad Akbar (@ShazadAkbar) August 24, 2020



The visibly-disturbed woman, identified as Advocate Nasreen, could be heard saying that she was a lawyer and was abducted on August 14 as a crowd gathered around her. “I do not know about my abductors,” she said.

Shahzad Akbar said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has taken notice of the incident and directed to provide all assistance to the victim.

District Police Officer (DPO) Okara commented on the case saying that they would soon apprehend the culprits involved in the case. The police have formed a three-member probe body to investigate the abduction of the female lawyer.

According to police records, the victim has filed seven cases while she is also nominated as an accused in two cases. She is also a witness in six cases, the records found at Haveli Lakha, Basirpur and Dipalpur city police stations revealed.

The police further found that she had an ongoing personal enmity.

