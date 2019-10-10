ISLAMABAD: The Alternative Energy Development Board in its 46th Meeting under the Chairmanship of Federal Minister for Power Omar Ayub Khan has approved the draft ARE Policy 2019 on the basis of consensus of all members.

The AEDB Board deliberated upon the draft ARE Policy 2019, that was prepared by AEDB in consultation with public and private sector stakeholders including provincial government agencies.

The consensus was developed on several inputs and suggestions given by the Provincial representatives aimed towards improving the policy framework. Chairman AEDB Omar Ayub stated that the policy aims at creating a conducive environment supported by a robust framework for the sustainable growth of ARE Sector in Pakistan

Federal Secretary Power Division, Irfan Ali on the occasion apprised the meeting that for the first time a very ambitious yet workable policy has been attempted to tap the indigenous resources of the country.

He said that the policy provides for the steering committee comprising of all provinces and co-opted members who will decide major projects of renewable energy.

Provincial participation has been increased in the new draft of renewable energy, he added.

The Federal Minister for Energy, Federal Secretary Power and all other members of the Board congratulated CEO AEDB, Dr. Rana Abdul Jabbar Khan and his team on the tireless efforts towards formulation and approval of the policy.

Federal Secretary Power Division, Irfan Ali and all the Provincial Energy Secretaries attended the meeting.

Comments

comments