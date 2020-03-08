Gulbahar incident affectees protest as death toll jumps to 27

KARACHI: Local residents and affectees of the Gulbahar incident on Sunday blocked Golimar Road in protest to press for legal action against those responsible for it, reported ARY News.

An under-construction structure had fallen on two adjoining buildings, bringing them down as well in Karachi’s Gulbahar area earlier this week. So far, 27 bodies have been pulled from the debris while over two dozens were injured in the incident.

A large number of the affectees of the incident and local residents staged a protest on Golimar Road, closing it to all kind of traffic. They demanded legal action against those responsible for the incident.

Read More: Five more bodies recovered from collapsed Golimar building

Heated arguments between police personnel and the protesters were also witnessed when the former tried to disperse the latter. After some time, the protesters dispersed peacefully as no untoward incident was reported.

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah had earlier taken notice of the building collapse and directed Commissioner Karachi to ensure that rescue and relief operations were executed smoothly in the area.

A Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) team probing the collapse of a residential building in the Gulbahar area of the city claimed that the multi-storey building caved in due to its weak foundation.

