Afghan ambassador meets COAS Bajwa at GHQ: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: The Afghan Ambassador to Pakistan Shukrullah Atif Mashal has met Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa during his visit to the General Headquarters (GHQ), Inter-Services Public Relations said on Wednesday.

The outgoing Afghan envoy thanked the army chief for support to Afghanistan reconciliation process, said ISPR.

Earlier, Shukrullah Atif Mashal paid a farewell call on Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi today.

Foreign Minister Qureshi reiterated the importance of Pakistan’s bilateral relations with Afghanistan. He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has abiding interest in strengthening relations with all neighbours, including Afghanistan, read a press release from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA).

The foreign minister welcomed the Loya Jirga’s recommendation on the release of prisoners and expressed the hope that the Intra-Afghan Negotiations will commence at the earliest.

He emphasised that the Afghan leadership should seize this historic opportunity to achieve a comprehensive, broad-based and inclusive political settlement in Afghanistan.

Ambassador Mashal thanked the Foreign Minister for his personal attention to further enhance Pakistan-Afghanistan bilateral relations and for the consistent support extended by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs during his tenure.

Mashal had also paid a farewell meeting with the President Dr Arif Alvi today.

Comments

comments