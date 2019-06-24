Afghan President Ashraf Ghani to arrive in Pakistan on June 27

President of Afghanistan Ashraf Ghani set to visit Pakistan on an official two-day trip in the coming week, ARY News reported on Monday.

The President of Afghanistan is expected to arrive in Pakistan on June 27, sources claimed.

Ghani is scheduled to meet high-level government functionaries on the trip along with other dignitaries.

The sources further revealed that the Afghan President would travel to Lahore on June 28 where he would pray at the Badshahi Mosque.

The visit becomes doubly important after the first Afghan peace conference titled ‘Lahore Process’ held on June 22 in Bhurban Murree.

More than 50 delegates, including heads of all Afghan political parties and the political advisor to Afghan President Ashraf Ghani, attended the moot. Former Afghan warlord Gulbuddin Hekmatyar, senators and members of Afghan parliament are also in attendance.

