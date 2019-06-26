Afghan President Ashraf Ghani to arrive in Pakistan tomorrow

ISLAMABAD: Afghan President Ashraf Ghani reaching Pakistan on an official two-day trip on Thursday (tomorrow), ARY News reported.

According to the Foreign Office Spokesperson Dr Faisal, the President of Afghanistan is arriving in Pakistan along with a high-level delegation including businessmen.

Ghani is scheduled to meet high-level government functionaries including President of Pakistan Dr Arif Alvion the trip along with other dignitaries.

“The visiting dignitary will hold delegation level talks with Prime Minister Imran Khan”, the FO spokesperson said.

The Afghan president would travel to Lahore, where he is scheduled to address the business community

Read More: Pakistan, Afghanistan need to build trust, says FM Qureshi

It may be noted that Afghan President Ashraf Ghani visited Pakistan back in 2014 to participate in the Heart of Asia Conference, held in Islamabad.

The visit becomes doubly important after the first Afghan peace conference titled ‘Lahore Process’ held on June 22 in Bhurban Murree.

More than 50 delegates, including heads of all Afghan political parties and the political advisor to Afghan President Ashraf Ghani, attended the moot. Former Afghan warlord Gulbuddin Hekmatyar, senators and members of Afghan parliament are also in attendance.

Comments

comments