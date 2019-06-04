KABUL: Afghanistan’s President Ashraf Ghani announced on Tuesday he will visit Islamabad on June 27, according to Afghan media reports.

In his Eid message, the Afghan president said he has accepted Prime Minister Imran Khan’s invitation to tour the neighbouring country.

He said that he had a productive meeting with PM Khan on the sidelines of the 14th summit of the Organization for Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in Saudi Arabia last week, but still need practical steps.

“Introductory meetings are not required, there should be practical meetings,” Ghani said.

Earlier, on May 31, PM Khan had held a meeting with the Afghan president on the sidelines of the 14th Islamic Summit in Makkah and exchanged views on bilateral relations and Afghan peace and reconciliation process.

According to a statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Office, the prime minister reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to a peaceful and stable Afghanistan and underlined the country’s firm support for an Afghan-led and Afghan-owned peace process for political solution in the war-torn country.

It is noteworthy that Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad visited Pakistan and held meetings with the Prime Minister, Army Chief and other Pakistani officials on Sunday.

The US embassy in Islamabad issued a press released on conclusion of his visit, saying better relations between Pakistan and Afghanistan are inevitable for lasting peace in the region.

The statement said that the US continues to be encouraged by the role Pakistan has played to advance the peace process in Afghanistan.

