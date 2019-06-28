Afghan President visits Lahore

LAHORE: Afghan President Ashraf Ghani reached Lahore on Friday on the second leg of his visit to Pakistan.

Ghani was welcomed to the city with full state protocol with high ranking government functionaries slated to greet him upon arrival.

He was received by Governor of Punjab Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar and Chief Minister of the province Usman Khan Buzdar at Allama Iqbal International Airport.

The governor and the chief minister of Punjab are scheduled to hold separate meetings with the Afghan president.

Ashraf Ghani will also pay his respects on the mausoleum of Pakistan’s Ideological founder, Allama Muhammad Iqbal along with offering prayers at the historic Badshahi Mosque. He will also hold a meeting with leading traders and entrepreneur at the Governor House.

The Afghan president arrived in Pakistan yesterday for a two-day visit on the invitation of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

After landing in Islamabad, Ghani met Prime Minister Imran Khan, and the two leaders exchanged views about the ongoing scenario of the region at the Prime Minister House.

Prior to meeting PM Khan, Ghani met Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi and lauded Pakistan’s efforts for the peace process in Afghanistan.

