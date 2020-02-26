NA to hold national dialogue on Afghan reconciliation process

ISLAMABAD: A national dialogue on Afghan reconciliation process will be held at the National Assembly in the last week of March 2020 and would be attended by lawmakers, scholars, journalists and members of the civil society, ARY NEWS reported.

The directives for holding the dialogue were issued by the NA Speaker Asad Qaiser.

“The meeting will mull over the situation in the aftermath of the peace agreement signed between the United States (US) and Taliban, ” said the speaker adding that it would also review a positive role played by Pakistan in facilitating the peace process.

“Other than the parliamentarians, scholars, analysts, members of the civil society and media representatives will also be invited to express their opinion during the dialogue,” he said.

The meeting will seek suggestions for devising a clear path for peace in the neighbouring country, Asad Qaiser said adding that peace in Afghanistan would bring stability in the region and is in the larger interest of Pakistan and other countries of the region.

It is pertinent to mention here that Qatar has invited Pakistan to attend the peace signing deal between the US and the Afghan Taliban to be held on February 29 in Doha.

The invitation was extended by the Qatari Ambassador to Pakistan Saqr Bin Mubarak, on behalf of the Qatari FM, during a meeting with Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi in Islamabad, Radio Pakistan reported.

In his remarks on the occasion, the foreign minister said Pakistan and Qatar have played a pivotal role in furthering the Afghan reconciliation process.

Shah Mehmood Qureshi said Pakistan welcomes the US-Taliban peace deal between the US and the Taliban. He said it has always been the stance of Pakistan that there is no military solution to the Afghan conflict. He said the world is now also accepting Pakistan’s stance.

