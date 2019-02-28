ISLAMABAD: Afghan refugees holding valid Proof of Registration (PoR) card were allowed to open bank accounts in Pakistan, said State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

In a circular issued on Thursday, SBP said that for opening accounts of Afghan refugees, banks may accept the their valid Proof of Registration (PoR) Card issued by NADRA as identity document.

SBP said that National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) had activated online verification system for PoR cards since February 26.

Read More: Afghan refugees can now open bank accounts, PM Khan announces

Earlier, Prime Minister Imran Khan, on February 25, had issued directives for the opening of bank accounts of the Afghan refugees, who are registered in the country.

In his tweet, the PM had said: “I have issued instructions today that Afghan refugees who are registered can open bank accounts and from now onwards they can participate in the formal economy of the country.” “This should have been done a long time ago,” the PM continued in his message.

In his maiden visit to Karachi on Sunday (September 18, 2018), Prime Minister Imran Khan had announced that Afghans and Bengalis living in the country for many decades would be issued National Identity Cards and passports, which would effectively make them formal citizens of Pakistan.

Comments

comments