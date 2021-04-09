KABUL: Afghan Speaker Mir Rahman Rahmani has ordered an inquiry after a flight of Pakistani parliamentary delegation led by Speaker NA, Asad Qaiser was diverted by Kabul airport officials, ARY News reported, citing sources.

On Thursday, a plane with Speaker of the National Assembly Asad Qaiser on board was prevented from landing at the Kabul airport.

The plane was denied landing permission after reports of explosives placed under a building near the airport, an Afghan media report quoted Reyaz Arian, the commander of Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, as saying.

Sources privy to the development said the Afghan speaker has summoned Defence, Interior and Aviation ministers along with concerned officials to the Parliament tomorrow to seek an explanation into the matter.

Rahmani has vowed to unveil the conspirators behind the incident and award them exemplary punishment.

