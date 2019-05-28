Afghanistan NSA Hamdullah Mohib visiting Pakistan today

ISLAMABAD: The National Security Adviser of Afghanistan Hamdullah Mohib will pay one-day official visit to Pakistan on Tuesday (today), ARY News reported.

According to diplomatic sources, the Afghan official will be accompanied by a 13-member delegation comprising officials of defence, interior, foreign and national security departments of his country.

“Acting interior ministry of Afghanistan, Massoud Andarabi, was also among the delegates” diplomatic officials said.

Abdarabi was the former spymaster while he had also served as the director of operations of the National Directorate of Security (NDS).

Sources said that both sides will hold discussions over various matters related to security challenges and cross-border attacks carried by terrorists in Pakistani territory. Moreover, Pakistan and Afghanistan officials will also hold talks over intelligence sharing and Afghanistan reconciliation process during the upcoming meeting.

On May 5, Afghan President Ashraf Ghani had telephoned Prime Minister Imran Khan and discussed the Afghan peace process.

PM Imran Khan and Afghan President Ashraf Ghani had discussed the regional and internal security situation in Afghanistan and recent efforts for peace and reconciliation process in Afghanistan during the telephonic conversation.

PM Imran Khan had assured the Afghan president Pakistan would continue its support for the Afghan peace process and added that Afghan leadership themselves have to decide their future.

