ISLAMABAD: As the nation is gearing up for PakVSAfg match, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said Pakistan enlightened Afghanistan’s players with the game of cricket.

Sharing his thoughts prior to the World Cup match between Pakistan and Afghanistan on Saturday, he said it will be a very interesting match.

Talking to the media, he expressed the confidence that the match will be held in the same environment in which the two countries held talks the other day.

Qureshi said Pakistani team is very capable and Afghanistan has learned cricket from Pakistan.

“Various players of Afghanistan lived in training camps of Pakistan,” he added.

The match between Pakistan and Afghanistan is set to begin today in the afternoon in Leeds, England.

