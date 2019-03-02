‘Afraid of Death’: Videos of Indian army go viral on social media

KARACHI: Against the backdrop of the latest escalation between Pakistan and Indian, a number of videos showing Indian army personnel fearing death have gone viral on social media platforms.

In a video clip, an Indian army man can be seen slamming his own country’s army. He laments that an Indian Premier League (IPL) player is given more than Rs30 million without even playing a match, but when a Sepoy dies, it takes investigators over three years to probe the actual cause of his death.

Similarly, a woman, identified as a mother of an Indian soldier can be seen in a TV show, saying she would never want to send more of her sons to serve in Indian army.

Yesterday, Pakistani officials night handed over Indian Air Force (IAF) pilot Abhinandan Varthaman to Indian counterparts at Wahga Border crossing.

Amid tight security, the Indian pilot was transported to Wahga Border after his traveling documents were finalised by Pakistani officials.

The release of pilot Abhinandan is a gesture of peace from Pakistan, in order to de-escalate the soaring tensions with New Delhi.

The announcement to release the captured pilot was made on Thursday by Prime Minister Imran Khan during a joint session of parliament.

On February 27, Pakistan Air Force (PAF) after striking down two Indian fighter jets arrested one pilot, who ejected himself after being hit in the airspace of Pakistan in Azad Jammu and Kashmir — something that came as an unexpected setback for India.

