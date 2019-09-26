Aftershocks felt in Azad Kashmir; 50 injured

MIRPUR: Two days following the strong earthquake in Azad Kashmir and Punjab, aftershocks were experienced in Jhelum, Mirpur and adjoining areas on Thursday.

As per details, the intensity of aftershocks was recorded at 4.4-magnitude while the depth was 12 kilometers.

The aftershocks have further damaged buildings which left around 5o people injured so far.

According to the National Seismic Monitoring Centre, the aftershocks will continue to affect the quake-hit area for few more days.

The death toll from Tuesday’s earthquake has risen to 37, with more than 500 injured so far as rescue activities are underway in Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

Minister for State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) Ahmed Raza Qadri confirmed that 37 people have died, while 579 people injured as a result of the earthquake in AJK.

Read More: NDMA, Pak Army playing vital role in quake rescue, relief efforts: SAPM Awan

He further informed that at least 1619 houses were completely destroyed, while 7100 cattle farms were damaged in the quake.

The reports from AJK’s Mirpur stated that deep cracks emerged on roads near Jatlan Canal situated in Upper Jhelum and several cars were overturned into it.

Comments

comments