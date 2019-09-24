Aftershocks expected in quake-hit areas in next 24 hours: NDMA  

ISLAMABAD: The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has warned that aftershocks are expected in quake-hit areas during next 24 hours, ARY News reported.

In a statement, NDMA said, “In view of 5.8 magnitude with 10 kilometers depth and 80 kilometers South East of Rawalpindi at epicenter Jhelum earthquake on September 24, there are likely chances of aftershocks in next 24 hours.”

The NDMA asked the concerned departments and authorities to take all necessary precautionary measures to avoid any loss of lives and damage to public as well as private property.

Earlier int he day, the strong earthquake of 5.8 magnitude had brought disasters to different parts of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) which had claimed at least two lives and 100 left injured.

The quake had hit some urban and rural parts of the Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) including Muzaffarabad, Kotli and many other scattered places.

The reports from AJK’s Mirpur had stated that deep cracks emerged on roads near the Jatlan Canal situated in Upper Jhelum and several cars were overturned into it.

In another incident, a building in AJK’s Mirpur collapsed and various citizens received severe wounds which were being shifted to the nearby hospital, deputy commissioner had told media.

