Aggressive measures to be undertaken for desired results: Chairman FBR

ISLAMABAD: Chairman Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Syed Shabbar Hussain Zaidi said that it is incumbent on commercial users to be registered under Income tax laws, ARY News reported on Friday.

Taking to the social media website, Twitter, Zaidi said that the FBR was working diligently to increase the number of those registered under the income tax net.

He also revealed that an aggressive campaign will kick-start from October 15 to reap desired results.

Upon the directives of the Prime Minister of Pakistan, Imran Khan a separate category added to ‘citizen’s portal’ application, ARY News reported on October 2.

Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) had made a formal request for their category to appear in the mobile and computer application.

With the new feature, people will be able to register their complaints directly to the concerned authorities, easily and more conveniently.

Chairman FBR had given a special briefing on the subject and tendered the request for the feature in the application.

Office of the Prime Minister issued an official notification on the matter, confirming the news.

