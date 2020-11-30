Agha Siraj Durrani, co-accused indicted in assets reference

KARACHI: An accountability court in Karachi on Monday indicted Sindh Assembly Speaker Agha Siraj Durrani and others in assets beyond known sources of income case, ARY News reported.

The court summoned prosecution witnesses on December 22 hearing after Agha Siraj Durrani and other accused pleaded not guilty in the case and vowed to contest the charges against them in the hearing.

The charges have been framed in the case against Siraj Durrani, his brother Agha Maseehuddin Durrani, his daughters Sanam Durrani, Shahana Durrani, Sarah Durrani, Tufail Ahmed, Zulfiqar, Agha Munawar Ali, Ghulam Murtaza and Gulbahar.

The NAB prosecutor in a previous hearing had opposed deferring the indictment and added that a year had been passed to the reference, but the accused were still not indicted.

Case against Siraj Durrani

On July 20 last year, the National Accountability Bureau had ordered an inquiry on charges of corruption against the Sindh Assembly speaker.

The NAB prosecution named 20 persons including Siraj Durrani as accused in the reference filed in accountability court Karachi after an inquiry.

According to the NAB charge-sheet, the accused were involved in corruption of upto 1.6 billion rupees.

The NAB Karachi had arrested Durrani from a hotel in Islamabad in February last year.

Comments

comments