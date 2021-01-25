Fearing arrest, Agha Siraj Durrani moves SHC for bail

KARACHI: Fearing arrest in the alleged illegal appointments case in the Lyari University, Speaker Sindh Assembly Agha Siraj Durrani has approached the Sindh High Court (SHC) for bail before arrest, ARY News reported on Monday.

The development comes after the issuance of the call-up notice by the National Accountability Bureau to Agha Siraj Durrani. The Pakistan People’s Party stalwart has pleaded with the SHC to approve his bail before arrest.

Durrani is accused of illegal appointments in the Benazir Bhutto Saheed University Lyari. According to the NAB call-up notice, the appointments were made against the law on the recommendations of Agha Siraj Durrani.

It is to be noted that, on July 20 in 2019, the National Accountability Bureau had ordered an inquiry against Durrani on charges of corruption against the Sindh Assembly speaker.

The NAB prosecution named 20 persons including Siraj Durrani as accused in the reference filed in accountability court Karachi after an inquiry.

According to the NAB charge-sheet, the accused were involved in corruption of upto 1.6 billion rupees.

The NAB Karachi had arrested Durrani from a hotel in Islamabad in February 2019.

