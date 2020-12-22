NAB produce witnesses in assets case against Siraj Durrani, others

KARACHI: The National Accountability Bureau on Tuesday produced two witnesses in assets beyond known sources of income reference against Agha Siraj Durrani and others in court here, ARY News reported.

Sindh Assembly Speaker Agha Siraj Durrani and other accused were present in the court hearing of the reference.

Defence counsels objected over the statement of a witness from the FBR and documents submitted in the court.

The court adjourned further hearing of the case until January 18. The Judge said that the prosecution witness will continue his statement in the next hearing.

The accountability court in a previous hearing on November 30, had indicted Agha Siraj Durrani and other accused in the assets case.

Durrani and other accused pleaded not guilty in the case and vowed to contest the charges against them.

The charges were framed in the case against Siraj Durrani, his brother Agha Maseehuddin Durrani, his daughters Sanam Durrani, Shahana Durrani, Sarah Durrani, Tufail Ahmed, Zulfiqar, Agha Munawar Ali, Ghulam Murtaza and Gulbahar.

Case against Siraj Durrani

On July 20 last year, the National Accountability Bureau had ordered an inquiry on charges of corruption against the Sindh Assembly speaker.

The NAB prosecution named 20 persons including Siraj Durrani as accused in the reference filed in accountability court Karachi after an inquiry.

According to the NAB charge-sheet, the accused were involved in corruption of upto 1.6 billion rupees.

The NAB Karachi had arrested Durrani from a hotel in Islamabad in February last year.

